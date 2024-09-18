Watch: Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Haters With Shot at East Rival During WWE NXT

Though the NBA offseason of 2024 is drawing to a close, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers is making the most of his leisure time. Having previously appeared as a guest star on Monday Night RAW, Haliburton took his talents to NXT on Tuesday and offered to help Ethan Page and Trick Williams sign a contract for an NXT Championship Match that would take place on the CW's premiere show on October 1.

Much to the chagrin of the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Haliburton brought along a few of his Pacers teammates, namely Myles Turner, Obi Toppin, and Andrew Nembhard, as "reinforcements.

Naturally, Haliburton has made appearances on television as a heel. The Pacers star, who was raised to love the spotlight, returned to his usual tricks on Tuesday night.

Following the jeers directed towards Haliburton's Pacers teammates, the 24-year-old floor general made light of the Orlando Magic and its supporters.

“I get it, I get it. I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan,” Haliburton said.

Before tonight, Haliburton had no history of animosity towards the Magic franchise, leading one to believe that he is merely preparing his heel persona for WWE TV. The Pacers star has also played with Paolo Banchero, the best player in the Magic, as they were teammates during Team USA's disappointing 2023 FIBA World Cup run.

Unfortunately, Haliburton still creates enemies. The Pacers, who defeated the Knicks in the playoffs last year, have not made the fans of the New York Knicks fond of him, and now the Magic, another rising team in the Eastern Conference, will be closely monitoring the 24-year-old point guard from Iowa.

Tyrese Haliburton has had an incredible year so far; not only did he make it to the playoffs for the first time in his career, but he also helped the Pacers, who entered the postseason as the sixth seed, advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

