WATCH: UFC 304 Crowd Caught Dozing as Manchester Event Witness a Bizarre Start Timing

The UFC audience in the UK was caught taking a nap literally! UFC 304 was announced to take place in Manchester. While the card had some exciting fights, bouts involving Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev were considered ‘boring.’ However, the last three fights of the main card seemed to have injected a new splash of energy into the audience. Facing off against King Green, Paddy Pimblett danced his way to submit Green in a dominant fashion.

Next up, the UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, sent electric down the spines of MMA fans. Coming face to face against Curtis Blaydes, it took just one minute for Aspinall to knock him out. Lastly, the night's main event saw a new welterweight champion being crowned in Belal Muhammad. However, it was not the match card that was the problem. But the timing of the event surely was.

Crowd fell sleepy as UFC 304 had a weird start timing

When Dana White announced that the UFC would spread its wings into the UK, people in Manchester were overjoyed. Not every day can they catch their favorite UFC stars live in action. However, as soon as the timings were declared, the excitement began to faze out. In a weird turn of events, UFC 304 was slated for an 11 p.m. kick-off.

Adding to the agony, this meant that by the time the main card was underway, the clock would strike 3 a.m. in the morning! Such an odd timing caught the crowd sleeping. Several videos have been circulating on social media about the crowd dozing off while the main card was underway.

Well, this was done mainly by keeping the US audience in mind. 11 p.m. in the UK meant it was the usual 10 p.m. ET back in America. And this means there will be no fall in PPV sales, further inflating Dana White and Co.'s pockets. After the event, the UFC faced a huge backlash. But it was Curtis Blaydes who initially questioned the timing of the Manchester event.

Curtis Blaydes unhappy with the main card timing

Appearing at the UFC Denver Media Scrum, Blaydes expressed his disappointment about the event timing. Talking with the media, Blaydes mentioned, “The biggest difference is it’s gonna be like 4 a.m., and that’s what doesn’t really feel like a real title fight... You wouldn’t have [Conor] McGregor fight at 4 a.m. regardless of where it is in the world. That makes it feel a little less, but I don’t care.”

And surely enough, an identical sentiment was echoed amongst the entire audience across the arena. Thus, with the discontent growing with each passing day, it remains to be seen how the UFC head honcho, Dana White, reacts.