Watch: UFC Champion Sean Strickland holds alleged domestic violence suspect at gunpoint

Sean “ Tarzan” Strickland is the current UFC middleweight champion. He is best known for his trash-talking skills. He recently captured the UFC middleweight championship after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Recently a video went viral on the internet. Where the UFC middleweight champion was pointing a gun at a man. Strickland even posted the video on his social media’s captioned it, “POV when someone broke in my house.”

The start of CCTV footage shows a man in the parking area of Sean Strickland hiding between two cars and then the camera shows Strickland walking towards the parking area with his gun in hand and yelling at him, “Sit the f*ck down”.

Another shot shows Sean Strickland pointing a gun at the man and then pushing him down.

Why Sean Strickland pulled a gun on a man

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland explained the whole incident and why he pulled a gun on a man via his Instagram.

“The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard saw it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for a while then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car.”

Strickland further revealed that the man is arrested now.

Sean Strickland will return to the Octagon in 2023 and will headline the first major UFC event of the year at UFC 297. Strickland is set to face South African fighter and number one ranked middleweight contender, Dricus Du Plessis.

Fans are now reacting to Strickland's recent video on Twitter X, “Imagine being drunk out of your mind, look up and see the UFC middleweight Champion of the world with a gun. Terrifying.”

Another fan reacted and expressed, “Imagine breaking into someone’s house and it just happens to be a UFC champion who’s obsessed with guns.”

