WATCH: UFC Fighter Casey Kenny Accused of Domestic Violence by Girlfriend’s Mother as Disturbing Footage Surfaces

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of domestic abuse.

Former UFC fighter Casey Kenney is in serious trouble. In a recent shocking development, Kenney has been accused of domestic violence against his girlfriend. According to reports, the complaint was filed by his girlfriend’s mother, Esther Reyes.

With the videos posted online by Reyes, she can be seen knocking on Kenney's door. Initially hesitant to open the door, Kenney’s dog ran out of the house, leaving the door wide open. It was at this moment that her mother saw a glimpse of her beat-up daughter.

The visuals were so disturbing for her mother that she passed out in the middle of the streets. Well, this is not an exclusive incident involving Casey Kenney and his girlfriend. The social media posts have been going on for over a week, the first of which came on July 22.

Reyes uploaded video footage of her daughter while at the former UFC fighter’s home. Another upload displayed the mother and daughter frantically looking around for a possible tracking device that Kenney had allegedly slipped into the car.

Kenney’s girlfriend’s mother claimed her daughter had pressed charges against the former UFC athlete. However, the police were yet to arrest him. Per the update on the X account ‘ParryPunch,’ police officials were seen pulling up outside Casey Kenney’s house to perform a wellness check. No comments have yet been received from the former UFC bantamweight.

Casey Kenney was a ranked bantamweight fighter with his last bout in the Dana White-led promotion in 2021. Suffering a split decision loss at the hands of Song Yadong, Kenney never returned to the octagon again. Meanwhile, as the domestic violence drama unfolds, this is not the first time Kenney has been involved in a controversy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sean Strickland Doubles Down on His Controversial Take on People ‘Treating Dogs Like F**king Kids’

Casey Kenney got into big trouble for his comments towards Megan Anderson in 2021. Appearing on Sean O’Malley’s ‘TimboSugarShow’ ahead of his Dominic Cruz matchup, Casey was asked about Anderson.

Shockingly, Kenney said, “Probably not, man. She’s not too… Well, I mean if it came down to it and it was like five AM or four, she’s a five AM’er, four AM’er. Just us two hanging out."

Such a response was not well received by Anderson. She called out Kenney for his obscene remarks on social media and called his behavior ‘disgusting.’ Thus, it is evident that the UFC athlete does have a history of messing up. But this time around, the allegations are pretty serious and could land him in significant trouble. Now, it will be interesting to see how things take turns in the future.

Advertisement



ALSO READ: Sean Strickland Abuses Belal Muhammad With Racist Comments Before UFC 304

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.