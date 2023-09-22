WATCH: Umpire uses John Cena’s ‘You can’t see me’ gesture to turn down Imran Tahir’s appeal

In the ongoing Caribbean Premier League, a very funny incident took place. It was during a match between Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders when the Empire made a gesture.

Well that gesture might have been ignored by players on the field, but the internet didn't ignore it. Instead, it became a meme that's been going viral all around the internet. So what's this viral internet gesture by the empire? Let's find out.

When Empire did the John Cena gesture, and went viral on the internet

Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders faced each other on September 21 in the Caribbean Premier League. Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Amazon Warriors was able to set a target of 166 Runs in 20 overs. During the 4th over when Chadwick Walton and Mark Deyal were batting, Imran Tahir bowled the first ball of his over and it hit Deyal ‘s pads.

As a result, Imran Tahir appealed to the Umpire Leslie Reifer, who did John Cena's famous "You can't see me" gesture. From the gesture, he meant he didn't see anything and decided to form the third empire review.

The third empire gave Mark Deyal out and went back to the stands, making 15 runs. In less than 24 hours, the video of Leslie Reifer doing the John Cena move went viral on the internet.