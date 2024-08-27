Watch: Uncle Howdy Recreates Iconic Bray Wyatt and John Cena Moment In His Debut Match on RAW Against Chad Gable

Uncle Howdy’s first WWE match in the main event of Monday Night RAW was all about channeling the remnants of his brother Bray Wyatt’s character. After weeks of playing hide and seek with Chad Gable, Uncle Howdy finally decided to face the leader of the American Made stable.

During the match, Uncle Howdy executed something magical that has since become a hot topic on the internet. At one point, Howdy began dancing with Gable, mimicking a move that Bray Wyatt famously did with John Cena during their Last Man Standing match at Payback in 2014.

Howdy performed the entire sequence inside the ring, after which Gable snapped out of his daze and delivered a chop to Howdy’s chest. A video of the epic moment was posted on X by a user, receiving widespread praise from fans.

Reacting to the comments, one fan wrote, “Taylor following in Windham’s footsteps.” Another said, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, Bray would be proud.” A third added, “Oooh... I couldn't put my finger on it, but there it is.”

Since it was the main event of the night, chaos was inevitable. Gable’s fellow teammates soon arrived to take on Uncle Howdy, but before their plan could be put into action, the other members of The Wyatt Six arrived on the scene and took out the rest of the American Made stable.

Inside the ring, Gable thought he had an advantage over Howdy and attempted a moonsault. However, Howdy was quick to swerve and, in a fraction of a second, grabbed Gable for a Sister Abigail, pinning him down. One, two, three—Uncle Howdy won his debut WWE match in thunderous fashion.

And it didn’t end here. After the match, The Wyatt Sick6 leader paid a wholesome tribute to Bray Wyatt amid that smoky atmosphere, which was enough to send the WWE fans down the nostalgia lanes.

Amid Bray Wyatt’s theme, Uncle Howdy looked up in the sky, hinting at Bray Wyatt watching him from the heavens above. He then walked away with this hand raise as he moved toward the WWE backstage.

As far as The Wyatt Sick6 storyline goes with Gable and his cohorts, the two factions could face each other at Survivor Series in November this year.

