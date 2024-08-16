WATCH: Uriah Hall Threatens to ‘Kill’ TikToker for Trolling Him During Pre-Fight Interview

MMA fighter turned professional boxer Uriah Hall does not like messing around. In a recently viral video, the boxer was spotted getting seriously annoyed at a reporter trying to troll him on purpose. The video, uploaded by the X account, Happy Punch, lasts for fifty seven seconds. A reporter was spotted taking an interview with the fighter. Unfortunately, it was not a usual interview that the reporter was trying to conduct.

The young interviewer seems to be asking a question to Hall that the fighter did not understand. Confused at the entire scenario, Hall repeatedly kept asking what exactly the interviewer wanted to know. Momentarily, Hall thought that he was asking for a response from the fighter regarding the outcome of the fight. Looking confident, the boxer hinted that with the amount of hard work and training he had done, there was no question about his triumph.

Surprisingly, this was not all. The interview kept asking Hall questions which the boxer could not fathom even after several attempts. Frustrated, Hall decided to skip the interview. It was at this moment that the reporter revealed that all this while, he was pranking Uriah Hall.

There were no real questions being asked. All he was doing was speaking gibberish and mumbling. Such an act did not sit well with the fighter and he threatened to ‘kill’ the reporter. Hall stated, “You know I can kill you right now… you’re out of your f**king mind.”

Well, going by his records, Uriah Hall was not joking. Hall came into prominence with his impressive performance in The Ultimate Fighter 17. But what garnered everyone’s attention was Hall’s incredible knockout prowess. Pitted against Adam Cella, Hall delivered a pin pointed spin kick that resulted in Cella going down in an instant on the canvas. Such a brutal show of power impressed everyone and Uriah Hall has hence been regarded as the greatest in the show’s history.

Sadly, Hall couldn't maintain his earlier momentum in the boxing ring. In a recent match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he faced a tough defeat. Chavez, making a comeback after a three-year hiatus, showcased his dominance throughout the fight. The bout concluded with a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56 in favor of Chavez. Although this loss was undoubtedly disappointing for Uriah Hall, he will likely be eager to bounce back stronger in the near future.

