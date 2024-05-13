Watch: Victor Wembanyama Explains About ‘Dark Matter’ and Its ‘Influence on Gravitational Pull’ at NBA ROY Ceremony

Victor Wembanyama orchestrated a remarkable celebration at the Scobee Education Center & Planetarium in San Antonio as he received the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

However, the 7-foot-3 Spurs center his exceptional intellect by delving into the science behind the existence of dark matter. It all happened when Wemby interacted with the Planetarium’s curious young students, he talked of one of the most advanced topics in science.

As he explained to the reporters what he talked with the future geniuses, Wembenyama explained: “Dark matter is a mass we can’t see, but we know is there because it has influence on gravitational pulls and the speed of gravitational orbits in every galaxy.”

Additionally, he also went on to describe the intricacies of dark matter, he added: “Its presence inside galaxies is five times higher than regular matter, so it’s a huge mystery. We can’t see it. We can’t observe it, but we can observe its influence. This is dark matter.”

The NBA Bows Down to Victor Wembanyama as Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama's outstanding performance in the 2023-24 regular season has earned him the prestigious title of the 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year. With an impressive display of talent, Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes from a media panel, making him the first unanimous Kia NBA Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season.

As the first player from France to win this award, which has been presented annually since the 1952-53 season, Wembanyama has solidified his place in NBA history.

His exceptional abilities have placed him among the elite players in the league, as he becomes the third player to earn this honor with the San Antonio Spurs, joining the ranks of David Robinson (1989-90) and Tim Duncan (1997-98).

In a remarkable display of skill, Wembanyama led all rookies in points with an average of 21.4, while also dominating the statistics with 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. Additionally, he achieved a ranking of fourth in assists (3.9) and second in steals (1.2) per game, solidifying his versatility on the court.

Notably, Wembanyama is the second rookie to lead all NBA players in blocks per game in a season, a feat only previously achieved by Manute Bol in the 1985-86 season. Furthermore, his exceptional defensive prowess is evident in becoming the first player to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks in fewer than 30 minutes per game in a season.

Additionally, he is the first player to achieve at least 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks, and 100 3-pointers made in a season, making his rookie year an unparalleled triumph in the history of the NBA.

