Watch: Victor Wembanyama Shows No Mercy While Taking On Kids at Basketball Game in Viral Video

Victor Wembanyama knows no boundaries, not for competitiveness for sure. The San Antonio Spurs seem to have become an even more serious player within a short period of time.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where Wemby was casually playing against young kids. To everyone’s surprise, this man could not even joke about basketball, not even with school kids.

Interestingly, what it seemed from the short viral clip, the tall Frenchman was thrashing the basket net in a 3v1 game inside a small octagonal arena. And, away from the NBA court, Wembanyama carried the game like the Spurs are locked into the fourth quarter with one of their top opponents and it’s high time to seal the deal for victory.

However, the footage also captured Wembanyama crossing up one child before executing a powerful dunk and playfully patting the top of their head in a show of superiority.

In the video, he consistently impressed with his exceptional scoring skills and shot-blocking prowess, unequivocally showcasing his talent even in a laid-back environment. With a pillaring height of 7'4", Wembanyama's sheer stature presents a formidable challenge for any opponent attempting to defend against him, irrespective of their age or experience.

San Antonio Spurs Need Victor Wembanyama

In reviewing Victor Wembanyama's 2024 NBA offseason preview, it's evident that the San Antonio Spurs are at a crucial juncture in their roster construction.

With a strong focus on improving the team around their burgeoning young star, Wembanyama, the Spurs are tasked with addressing key deficiencies in shooting and playmaking to maximize his potential.

The narrative of the offseason revolves around strategically building a roster that complements Wembanyama's unique skill set and accelerates the team's progression in the Western Conference.

One of the standout needs highlighted for the Spurs is the necessity for a true point guard to partner with Wembanyama effectively. The emphasis on finding a skilled playmaker underscores the importance of nurturing Wembanyama's development and ensuring his growth trajectory remains on an upward curve.

Given Wembanyama's exceptional rookie campaign, where he showcased his versatility and impact on the court, the Spurs are poised to make calculated moves to enhance their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

