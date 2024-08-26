Watch: Video of Nikola Jokic Messing Around With Luka Doncic Goes Viral from Goran Dragic Farwell Match

On Sunday, several NBA stars attended the recently retired guard Goran Dragic's "Night of the Dragon" game in Slovenia, including Chris Bosh and Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic, the league MVP, and Doncic have a long history of friendship despite being arguably the two best players in the NBA. According to RP Salao of Larry Brown Sports, they were spotted having several lighthearted moments together during this weekend's festivities.

Jokic once doused Doncic with water while they were sitting on the bench. During the game, the two were teammates as well. They performed some entertaining plays on the court, such as a fast break attempt that was more of a slow break in which neither player seemed to want to take the ball.

Jokic also accomplished something he hardly ever does in the NBA: he threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard and finished it with a dunk. The game on Saturday served as a reminder that, despite being two of the NBA's most intense rivals on the court, Doncic and Jokic also have a lighter side.

Apart from the players mentioned earlier, Dirk Nowitzki, Nikola Vicevic, Boban Marjanovic, Robin Lopez, and Bogdan Bogdanovic were also present. Goran Dragic had a very successful NBA career. He played for the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, helping the Heat reach the NBA Finals in 2020.

Doncic entered the NBA draft in 2018 and was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the third overall pick; he was later traded to the Dallas Mavericks. He won Rookie of the Year for the 2018–19 season and was unanimously chosen for the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He has been selected for five NBA All-Star games in a row and five All-NBA First Team selections since his rookie season.

During the 2023–24 NBA season, he scored the most points, making history as the first European and second international player to do so. He guided the Mavericks to their third NBA Finals appearance in that season. In addition, Doncic leads the Mavericks in career triple-doubles and owns the record for the most points scored by a Mavericks team in a season. On the other hand, Nikola Jokic is already an NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets. They will start the new season with an Olympic bronze medal with the Serbian basketball team in his cabinet.

