Watch: Vince McMahon Debates With Former WWE Employee On Sexual Harassment In Resurfaced Footage

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual harassment

Vince McMahon's tough persona, carefully crafted over the last thirty years as the head of WWE, has been completely dismantled today. Over the past couple of years, Vince McMahon's reputation as a successful businessman has hit rock bottom.

Since the sexual trafficking lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, Vince McMahon, the wrestling mogul, has been confronted with significant accusations of sexual harassment from various sources. Two days before, there was an uproar in the wrestling industry, when a former MMA fighter claimed that McMahon had not just slept with female, but male superstars as well.

Now, a vintage footage that dates back to 1992, is going viral on social media, in which Vince McMahon can be seen debating a WWE employee, who had claimed that the reason he was shown the doors was because he had rejected WWE Vice-President Late Pat Patterson’s sexual advances at that time.

What is the footage about and what does Vince McMahon say about it?

The footage is dated to be from March 16, 1992. It shows McMahon and former WWE employee Murrah Hodgson, in a heated debate. Hodgson accuses McMahon of firing him from the company, just because he refused to sleep with WWE’s Vice President, Late Hall of Famer, Pat Patterson.

The footage was pulled from an episode of The Phil Donahue Show and was shared on social media platform, X by a user. In the video, Vince McMahon starts by saying that the reason he was fired was because he was bad at his job. However, Hodgson countered McMahon by saying that he was interviewed multiple times, over the course of a year, as McMahon sought someone whom he wanted to be the face and voice of the company.

Hodgson reiterated that following the interviews, he was sent a letter by WWE assuring him of job security for the next two years. This gave rise to the speculation that his refusal of Patterson's advances resulted in his dismissal from the company.

Vince blames Hodson for being a conman

The footage further shows McMahon laying an allegation on Hodgson saying that the former employee demanded USD 160,000 from McMahon threatening to make these allegations on the show.

Hodgson retorted by alleging that he never demanded any hush money from Vince, and in fact it was Vince McMahon who offered him money to stay quiet.

While Hodgson’s claims might have been true, he lost the the case to sue Vince McMahon, and after the case, Hodgson’s lawyer even labeled him as “life-long con man”. So, it can be now assumed that there was indeed some merit in what the former WWE ring announcer claimed, and the fact that he lost the case against McMahon and WWE, covered up all the other misdeeds of the former WWE boss.

