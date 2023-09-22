WATCH: Virat Kohli once showed classy gesture by asking crowd to applaud Steve Smith instead of booing him

An incident unfolded during the India versus Australia match at The Oval in London. Several Indian fans jeered at Steve Smith as he fielded on the boundary line, mere weeks after he resumed international cricket following a one-year suspension for a ball-tampering affair.

Smith was positioned near the boundary line at the Vauxhall end during the game, where he became the target of insults from the Indian stands who called him a cheater.

On noticing Smith's discomfort, Kohli encouraged the crowd to end their taunting and instead applaud the former Australian captain. The mocking came to an instant rest after that.

Reacting to Kohli's gesture, Smith said, “It was a very nice moment from Kohli in the 2019 World Cup, the crowd was booing me and he told the crowd just to support him, What is wrong with him? That was great from Virat, I really appreciate it.”

When Virat Kohli acknowledged Steve Smith as the best test batsman of this generation

Virat Kohli, the renowned batsman, praises his Australian mate Steve Smith, crediting him as the most superior Test batter of their era. Smith's exceptional consistency and his unrealistically high scoring rate fascinate Kohli.

Celebrating Smith's exceptional cricket skills and dedicated performance in Test matches, Kohli awards high regard, marking a noteworthy significance for the Australian champion. This hearty approval coming from an equally esteemed batsman like Kohli underscores its profound importance.

"According to me, Steve Smith is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that, his adaptability is absolutely brilliant. You take any cricketer of this generation,"

"Everybody knows his record, in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable. The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven't seen any Test player doing that in the last 10 years. It is a credit to his skill and temperament,"

