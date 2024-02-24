In the last moments of the Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game, Lester Quinones went for a layup. Next, Charlotte's Miles Bridges tried to block the shot. However, it was deemed goaltending in the end. After the whistle blew, Hornets' Miles Bridges and Grant Williams didn't seem too happy about Warriors' Lester Quinones going for the layup. Especially when the NBA game was pretty much decided.

Therefore, the disagreement quickly turned into an intense scuffle between the Warriors and Hornets. Lester Quinones and Grant Williams ended up getting ejected in the final seconds due to the brawl. Quinones got kicked out because he got two technical fouls. One was for arguing with Bridges, and the other was for getting into it with Williams.

On the other hand, Grant Williams also got ejected for making Miles Bridges' situation more intense.

Lester Quinones Abused Grant Williams

After the dust settled, Quinones had some not-so-friendly words for Grant Williams. After the Warriors' clinched 97-84 victory over the Hornets, Quinones let Williams know he wasn't certainly pleased. He looked Williams in the eyes and dropped, "You're a b-tch" on the court.

Stephen Curry’s Role in Warriors’ Win Over Charlotte

Golden State Warriors it with a 97-84 win against the Charlotte Hornets in San Francisco. The Warriors brought their A-game. Especially Stephen Curry, who played a key role with 15 points. He had 5 out of 14 field goals, 3 out of 11 from beyond the arc, and a 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Curry also chipped in with two rebounds, five assists, and a slick steal.

Golden State Warriors Standings in Western Conference

Warriors stand in the 10th position in the Western Conference. Here are the details: