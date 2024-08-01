WATCH: When 9-Year-Old Khabib Nurmagomedov Fearlessly Wrestled a Bear as Part of His Training

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been one of the brightest names in the UFC sky. Clinching the lightweight division title, ‘The Eagle’ retired with an impressive record of 29-0. Considered a fierce grappler on the mat, Khabib made the best of the best to succumb to his grappling. Well, speaking of his grappling, it was not only the UFC fighters that Khabib took down. Back when he was a 9-year-old kid, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestled with a bear!

Yes, you read that right, a live, raging bear. Turning back the clock, the video that has now gone immensely viral, Khabib Nurmagomedov was spotted unleashing his MMA moves on the bear. Much to the shock of the entire social media, it was revealed that the footage was recorded just after three days of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s 9th birthday.

As the footage rolled on, Khabib was seen trading single kicks, deep double legs, and high crotch rolls on the bear. Reflecting on the incident, Khabib’s father, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, had an interesting take on the matter. Speaking to ToFight.Ru back in 2015, Abdulmanap stated that the unusual grappling was “a test of character more than exercise.”

Undoubtedly, the experience did help Khabib a lot as he wreaked havoc in the UFC. Nurmagomedov registered dominant victories against the likes of Michael Johnson, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier. His UFC 229 bout with ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor was one that went down in the UFC folklore.

Coming into the match with exceptional bad blood between the two, Khabib managed to submit McGregor to win the bout. However, chaos ensued inside the octagon soon after, with members from both teams getting involved in a free-for-all brawl.

Meanwhile, it has been long since Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his fighting gloves. Focused on training upcoming athletes in his ‘Eagles MMA’ gym, Khabib has recently been plagued with several controversies. Following terror attacks in Dagestan, a fighter from Khabib’s gym, Ghadzimurad Kagirov, was found to be among the group of offenders. This led the FSB to initiate an extensive investigation at the ‘Eagles MMA.’

And as if that was not enough, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been accused of evading tax from the Russian government. According to the reports, Nurmagomedov owes the Russian government a whopping $3.4 million. Thus, with times looking dark for the UFC icon, it is now up to Khabib Nurmagomedov to decide how he will salvage his image in the coming days.

