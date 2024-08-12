WATCH: When Adin Ross Sniffed the Chair Andrew Tate Was Sitting on After He Left the Room During a Stream

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and r*pe.

Adin Ross had a rather unsettling interaction with Andrew Tate that left many of his fans feeling uneasy. Ross, a well-known Twitch streamer, has collaborated with various creators on his channel, but one of the most notable moments was when he invited Andrew Tate to play chess with him in December 2022. As the two engaged in their chess match, Ross did something that took his audience by surprise.

While playing, the duo delved into several topics like ‘The Matrix’, women, and masculinity. After the conclusion of their nearly two-hour playdate, Tate exchanged pleasantries with Ross and left his show. This was when Ross suddenly went up to the chair Andrew Tate was sitting on and sniffed it. Despite being a momentary thing, the sniffing was taken as gross by his fans and Ross too, did not explain the act.

While Adin Ross faced heavy backlash from fans, there were some who tried to figure out what actually happened. Opining on the same, people quickly pointed out that Ross was playing the character of Mort who does something similar to King Julian. Nonetheless, the mystery was never actually solved and it remained as one of the viral moments of Adin Ross.

Meanwhile, Adin Ross had earlier apologized to Andrew Tate for being the reason for his arrest. Both Andrew and Tristan Tate were reportedly involved in heinous acts between 2012 to 2015. These wrongdoings range from human trafficking, r*pe, and more. Despite the brothers having denied all the claims, they were arrested in Romania. The Tate brothers were under house arrest when Adin Ross leaked vital information.

Advertisement

Ross mentioned that the Tate brothers would soon leave the country. This led to the police promptly taking action, arresting Tristan and Andrew Tate and sending them back to the UK. Ross mentioned that Tate had told him, “Hey, I’m going to be leaving Romania soon and never coming back… So if you want to come and see me it’s basically now or never.”

With the brothers still facing the charges, Andrew Tate has once again become active on social media. In the recently concluded Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics, Andrew found the spot of beheaded Marie Antoinette devilish. While the act was a throwback to France’s history, Andrew Tate accused it of ‘evil worship’ and also claimed that the West is controlled by ‘Satanists.’ Thus, despite the legal charges, Andrew Tate is still very much vocal about his opinions, which are often controversial.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement