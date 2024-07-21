Watch: When Eminem Gave Hilariously Awkward Interview to ESPN at Half-Time of Michigan-Notre Dame Game

Eminem once gave an interview to ESPN in 2013 and people remember it for the awkwardness of the moment. The Rap God hitmaker's strange expression during the Michigan-Notre Dame football game in Ann Arbor had gone viral leaving viewers with mixed opinions.

Eminem was there as a guest on the show to promote his newly released Berzerk music video and the rapper was Not Afraid to try some tactics after which, all everyone did was talk about the moment.

Eminem once gave hilariously awkward interview to ESPN at half-time of Michigan-Notre Dame game

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, popular as just Eminem, gave his guest appearance during halftime of the Notre Dame-Michigan college football game along with Brent Musburger and Kirk Herbstreit.

The American rapper first seemed to be lost in a daze for a few seconds, appearing to be somewhere else but later regained his composure to discuss the Berzerk music video.

The hip-hop legend seemed unaware of what was happening while he was questioned on the show; meanwhile, as soon as a clip from Berzerk's music video was played, he went back to normal.

This left everyone wondering if the Kamikaze rapper was high. However, Musburger later made it clear that it wasn't the case with Eminem's behavior.

Brent Musburger revealed ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII that Eminem wasn't high

During the Dan Patrick Show ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII this year, Brent Musburger was asked about the infamous moment from 2013. The American sports broadcaster made it clear that Eminem wasn't influenced during the interview and said that “he wasn't high.”

The 85-year-old further said, “Everyone thinks he was. He came in, he’s standing between Herbstreit and me and he was not familiar with the monitors, so he was looking at himself, and he kinda froze on the camera.”

Meanwhile, as for Kirk Herbstreit's part, when the 54-year-old sportscaster appeared on the same show two years back, he claimed that Eminem, the 8 Mile star was reenacting scenes from the music video from the album The Marshall Mathers LP2.

Herbstreit, the former college football player even called it a “genius move” since “he had a new album coming out.” The ESPN analyst said “What better way to market that than to do that prank? It got everybody talking.”

The five-time Sports Emmy Awards winner was impressed by the rapper's tactical way of promoting his new album by doing “a Berzerk character just to have some fun and make people go, ‘Was he high?”

The moment which made everyone question “what’s wrong with Eminem?’ All that noise at least made people know he has a new album coming out,” said Herbstreit.

Meanwhile, the Real Slim Shady rapper has released yet another album which is making sounds worldwide. The 51-year-old who is a huge fan of the Detroit Lions, his hometown team, has earned his 11th number-one album with The Death of Slim Shady.

The famous rapper has appeared for several Lions' matches and even expressed his support for the franchise after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers this year in the NFC Championship game.