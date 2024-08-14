Watch: When Israel Adesanya’s Brother Hilariously Failed at Spinning Kick Attempt After Claiming He Could Do Better

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Isreal Adesanya is gearing up and sharpening his tools for his war against newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at the next UFC pay-per-view, UFC 305.

The UFC pay-per-view was UFC 304, wherein the main UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, locked horns with Belal Muhammad. Bully B shocked the world and lived up to his nickname, “Remember the Name.” He also dominated Rocky on the ground and feet. After a five-round war, judges scored the match in favor of Belal, and he was crowned the new champion.

Will Adesanya shock the fans by becoming UFC middleweight champion for the third time in his illustrated UFC career? The last time he was in the UFC octagon was against Sean Strickland in 2023, where he lost his champion to Tazan in one of the biggest upsets of the division. Izzy revealed later he wasn’t 100 percent going into that match.

Fans are thrilled to watch Izzy back in action with a bang at UFC 305; UFC fanatics are sharing some iconic moments of Israel Adesanya, an old clip of Israel Adesanya with his brother David Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya kicked the bag with his signature spinning kick, and David Adesanya claimed he could do a better spinning kick than Izzy. He then went on towards the bag to warm himself up like a pro. While spinning his lower body to land the kick, he got tripped in his legs and fell on the ground, leaving Israel Adesanya and the rest of the crew giggling.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ex-UFC Star Predicts Adesanya's Post-UFC 305 Career; Teases Potential Alex Pereira Trilogy

Fans shared their reactions to the funny clip of Izzy’s brother David Adesanya miserably failing to perform a spin heel kick.

A fan commented, “Damn it, I wanted to see Kung Fu Panda.”

Another fan commented, “This is how every casual who claims to be an expert looks .”

Another fan commented, “ I swear Izzy and David are such an underrated duo. The internet is too busy hating Izzy, though.”

We are now just days away from the banger UFC 305 card. Fans are thrilled about the card, especially the main event match between Dricus Du Plessis and Isreal Adesanya. Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who is also a close friend of Israel Adesanya, predicted the match and picked Izzy over Du Plessis.

Alexander Volkanovski stated his reason for picking Israel Adesanya over Du Plessis in his prediction for the UFC 305 YouTube video: “I think Israel Adesanya is gonna put on that type of performance, where he goes out and gets a crazy finish.” Volk even mentioned Israel Adesanya is the kind of fighter who would want Dricus to come at him awkwardly.



All questions will be answered at the UFC 305 night; the event is set to take place.

Advertisement

on August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Who is your official pick for the main event? Who is the actual king of the UFC Middleweight division, old king Israel Adesanya or the newest king on the hunt, Dricus Du Plessis? Comment down.

ALSO READ: Israel Adesanya Reacts to Hilarious Yusuf Dikec and Rival Alex Pereira Meme: ‘You Know What'