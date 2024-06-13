Jerry West Once Called Relationship With Lakers 'Horrible' And Wished He Played Somewhere Else Instead

Jerry West is an iconic figure in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the Lakers from 1960 to 1974, winning the famous NBA championship in 1972. West's relationship with the franchise deteriorated over the years, despite providing countless memorable moments for Lakers fans.

In a candid interview with The Athletic in 2022, West revealed that his relationship with the Lakers franchise is "horrible" and suggested that he regretted having played for them.

West Regrets playing for the Lakers

In his 2022 interview with The Athletic, Jerry West expressed his deep regret about playing for the Lakers. This was a shocking statement considering his illustrious career with the team and his retired #44 jersey hanging in the rafters.

"One disappointing thing [about my career] is that my relationship with the Lakers is horrible," West said. He further mentioned that he didn't know exactly what caused the rift but felt unappreciated for his contributions.

West lamented, "Well, maybe I should have played somewhere else instead of with the Lakers, where someone would have at least appreciated how much you give, how much you cared."

History of Lakers and West relationship

Jerry West's history with the Lakers is storied and filled with success. He played for the team in the 1960s and 1970s, leading them to a championship in 1972, and also earned the NBA Finals MVP in 1969. West also served as the Lakers' coach from 1976 to 1979 and later as the general manager in the 1980s, where he orchestrated the legendary "Showtime" Lakers.

However, the relationship began to sour when West left to become the GM of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002. Things took a turn for the worse in 2011 when West joined the Golden State Warriors as an executive, a rival of the Lakers.

Jerry West suggested that his fallout with the Lakers organization could be the reason why the team decided to part ways with his son, Ryan, who had been working in various scouting roles for the Lakers for a decade.

The breaking point in the Lakers-Jerry West relationship came when the Lakers revoked West's season tickets, which had been promised to him by the late Dr. Jerry Buss. Adding insult to injury, the Lakers organization conveyed this through a text message sent to West's wife.

Then Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast and listed her top five most important Lakers of all time, notably excluding West. Jerry West won 1 championship as a player and 6 as general manager of Lakers but Jeanie Buss still did not mention West’s name in her top 5 Lakers legends. Later, West described this exclusion as "one of the most offensive things I've ever heard in my life."

Lakers tribute to Jerry West

Despite the strained relationship, the Lakers paid tribute to Jerry West when he passed away on June 12, 2024. This Lakers tribute to Jerry West was perceived by many as a mere PR activity rather than a heartfelt acknowledgment of West’s immense contributions. The tribute read:

Jerry West had a complicated legacy that was tarnished over the last decade or so, but for fans, "The Logo" Jerry West will always be a Lakers legend.

