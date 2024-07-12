Watch: When John Cena Spanked Stephanie McMahon In Front Of Crowd During Friday Night SmackDown

Back in the day, WWE was wild and had no lines drawn; old-school WWE enthusiasts saw things that could be seen together with family. We are talking about the notorious era of WWE, the attitude era, and the ruthless aggression era of the company.

After the departure of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was the face of WWE, the company started to search for new faces, and the company called some new faces to the company from its development in 2002. OVW rookies who called are some of the biggest stars of all time. The batch had Brock Lesnar, Batista, Randy Orton and John Cena.

All the OVW stars from Cena’s batch found their way to WWE pretty fast. Where Brock Lesnar climbed the ladders pretty fast, Randy Orton and Batista were aligned together later. Still, John Cena initially faced a significant problem finding his place in WWE, as his first character in WWE was the Prototype, half human, half man. Later, John Cena debuted as a rapper.

John Cena’s Doctor of Thuganomics character worked pretty well, as he used to roast his opponents with his non-PG raps. Do you know that in 2003, John Cena and Stephnie McMahon had multiple segments together? One of the most notorious incidents came from the edition of SmackDown 2003.

Stephnie McMahon was the General Manager of SmacDown, and she was with John Cena; where John Cena, in his rapping style, asked to spank Stephanie McMahon, to which Million Dollar Princes replied if you are serious, do it and the next thing fans saw, Stephanie McMahon bend over in front of John Cena and Doctor of Thuganomics spanked Stephanie McMahon.

The moment is still remembered as one of the most inappropriate moments in WWE history, coming from a big star like John Cena and Stephanie McMahon.

How did Stephanie McMahon save John Cena from getting fired?

Initially, John Cena didn’t find success with his old gimmick, Prototype, and the real problem the company was facing with John Cena was he was not getting any reaction. They neither loved him nor hated him, and at one point, Vince McMahon was at a point where he was about to release John Cena.

In an interview with Andrew Santino, John Cena revealed how Stephanie McMahon saved him and gave him the idea for a new character, Doctor of Thuganomics. Cena revealed that he was on the bus with other superstars and freestyle rapped in front of others. Stephanie was one of those superstar who was on the same bus.

Million Dollar Princess saw a different John Cena and asked him if he could do the same on television, and the rest is history; Stephanie pitched the new character John Cena, which clicked well for him.

John Cena's own words in an interview, “She was like, how did you do that? How did you remember all that? I kind of explained the idea of freestyle, and she was like make something on me right now. So I spit a few bars, and she’s like, do you want to do that on TV.”

Later, John Cena adopted the character of Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect and managed to capture the WWE championship 16 times; fast-forward to today, 2024, and John Cena is at Mount Rushmore and set to retire after WrestleMania 41 2025, as he announced at Money in the Bank 2024.

