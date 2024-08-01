Watch: When Katie Ledecky Played an Adorable Game of Peak-a-Boo With NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Katie Ledecky, celebrated as one of the greatest swimmers in history, has an endearing childhood story that connects her to another sports legend Michael Jordan. Long before she began her journey to Olympic stardom, a young Ledecky had a memorable encounter with the NBA's greatest of all time.

In 2006, at just nine years old, Ledecky famously received an autograph from swimming icon Michael Phelps, an event that hinted at the greatness that lay ahead for the future swimming star. However, her brush with greatness began even earlier.

As a small child, Ledecky once played peek-a-boo with Michael Jordan at a Washington arena. Reflecting on the moment in an X/Twitter post back in 2020, Ledecky shared a charming video of the interaction, humorously noting, "he didn't stand a chance against my popcorn."

This playful moment occurred during Jordan's tenure with the Washington Wizards, a period that followed his legendary career with the Chicago Bulls. After securing his sixth and final NBA championship in 1998, Jordan retired but returned to the NBA as president of basketball operations and part-owner of the Wizards in 2000.

He later resumed playing, donning the Wizards' jersey for the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. It was during this time that the young Ledecky met the basketball superstar.

Born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area, Ledecky frequently attended Washington Capitals games, where her uncle, Jon Ledecky, was a minority owner before becoming co-majority owner of the New York Islanders in 2016.

These early sports experiences, coupled with her family's involvement in professional sports, undoubtedly played a role in shaping Ledecky's athletic career.

Ledecky burst onto the Olympic scene at the 2012 London Games, winning gold in the 800-meter freestyle at just 15 years old.

Four years later, she became one of the standout stars of the Rio Olympics, capturing four gold medals in the 200-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle, and the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, along with a silver in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Her performances in Rio included world-record times in both the 400 and 800-meter freestyle events.

As Ledecky gears up for the next Summer Olympics in Tokyo, she is poised to add to her impressive tally of six Olympic medals, including five golds. Her storied career, filled with record-breaking achievements, continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Michael Jordan, too, has a rich Olympic legacy. In 1984, following his final season at North Carolina, he led a team of collegiate All-Stars to a gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics. Eight years later, he was a prominent figure on the legendary ‘Dream Team’ at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

