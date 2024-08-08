Watch: When Kendrick Lamar Feared for His Life After Accidentally Hitting Shaquille O’Neal

Kendrick Lamar and Shaquille O'Neal recently starred in a trio of ads for American Express’ “Shop Small” campaign. The commercials show the duo shopping for artisanal soap at Los Angeles’ Soaptopia. As they peruse the store, they excitedly explore the different scents and unique soaps. Kendrick picks up a bar named the “Luscious Lamar Bar” while Shaquille opts for the “Shea Butter Shaq.” The playful energy between the two is palpable, and their chemistry makes for engaging and fun advertisements. You can watch the ads below.

In a throwback moment shared during an interview, Kendrick Lamar recounted a humorous yet terrifying incident involving Shaquille O'Neal. While they were shooting one of these ads, Kendrick accidentally hit Shaquille on the head with a bar of soap. For a moment, Kendrick feared for his life, imagining how the towering former NBA star might react. Fortunately, Shaquille took it in stride, and the incident became a funny story for Kendrick to tell.

The Incident at Soaptopia

During the shoot at Soaptopia, Kendrick Lamar and Shaquille O’Neal were having a blast. They were smelling different soaps, laughing, and joking around. In the midst of the fun, Kendrick playfully tossed a bar of soap, not realizing Shaquille was in its path. The soap landed squarely on Shaquille’s head. For a split second, Kendrick froze, fearing how the giant athlete might react. He imagined the worst, thinking Shaquille might be upset or angry. However, Shaquille simply laughed it off, showing his good-natured side. The incident turned into a light-hearted moment that added to the camaraderie between the two.

Last month, Kendrick sat down for an interview with legendary music producer Rick Rubin. They discussed various topics, including Kendrick’s plans for his next album. Earlier this year, Kendrick released "untitled unmastered.," a collection of raw and unpolished tracks.

During the interview, Kendrick shared insights into his creative process and what fans might expect from his upcoming work. He expressed excitement about exploring new sounds and themes. The conversation also touched on the incident with Shaquille, adding a personal touch to the discussion. Kendrick’s storytelling highlighted the human side of his experiences and his ability to find humor in unexpected situations. This might raise the question, does ad really impact the product well?

Well, Yes. The “Shop Small” campaign ads featuring Kendrick Lamar and Shaquille O'Neal have been well-received.

The ads encourage viewers to support small businesses, using the star power of Kendrick and Shaquille to deliver the message. By sharing their playful interactions and promoting unique products like the “Luscious Lamar Bar” and “Shea Butter Shaq,” the campaign successfully combines entertainment with a meaningful call to action. The ads have not only boosted the visibility of Soaptopia but also reinforced the importance of shopping small and supporting local artisans.

