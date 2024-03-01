WATCH: When KSI Awkwardly Rejected a Kiss from OnlyFans Model and Fighter Astrid Wett During Her Weigh-In

What was supposed to be a face-off between two female wrestlers; Astrid Wett and Keeley Colbran in 2022 ended up as an embarrassing fiasco for Wett, as she was denied a kiss by the rapper KSI standing alongside her.

The video is from 2022, but it has resurfaced in public once again, on X and users are pouring their comments on it. The video has garnered more than 7.1 million views and many people are reacting to it.

One user wrote, “Bro didn’t want any of that. He took his face to another planet immediately. She tried to laugh it off but I know that hurt.” Another said, “That laugh. KSI really enjoyed getting her rejected.”

A third stated, “Even the other girl got second hand embarrassment.” A fourth wrote, “I like her confidence though.” A fifth person tweeted, “You never know where someone's mouth has been.”

What happened?

The event was a weigh-in scheduled between OnlyFans model, Astrid Wett, and Keeley Colbran. However, things were getting a little heated as both of them were passing comments on each other.

They both seemed to have an argument over a person from the audience whom they were addressing as each other’s boyfriend. And then in a spur of a moment, Astrid Wett said, “ Do you think if I had a boyfriend I would do this?" and then went up to kiss rapper KSI but he shockingly rejected her advances.

Astrid Wett gave an embarrassing smile, but more than her, her rival, Colbran was elated on watching this and she laughed her heart out. After that the presenter asked KSI why he did not kiss her, to which the boxers laughed out loud. KSI only smiled all through this, and did not say anything.

However, before things could get more embarrassing for them, the presenters asked both contenders to face each other for the picture and save it for the ring.

Later, in the boxing match, which was nothing less than a 2-minute flop show, Astrid Wett had a victory. Colbran gave in before the second round of the match, and thus Wett won.

