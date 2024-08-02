Watch: When LeBron James Gave an Inside Glimpse of His Delicate Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Therapy

The NBA has seen many stars evolve from nothing to becoming something. But it’s tough to say if the league has anyone like LeBron James.

LeBron has had an illustrious basketball career spanning 21 years, with hardly any injuries ever putting a question mark on his return. Why? The Akron-born star takes great care of his body.

While his fans and followers keep a close watch on what James does to maintain his fitness, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. One such delicate procedure came to light around May 2017, when a video surfaced showing LeBron James taking Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber therapy.

As delicate as the Lakers forward’s quick shuffle moves, the procedure is one step forward toward keeping LeBron’s body well-trained to avoid injuries .

Understanding Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

In simple words, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen within a pressurized environment. This therapy is commonly used to address decompression sickness, which is a potential hazard associated with scuba diving.

Additionally, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is utilized to treat various other conditions such as serious infections, air bubbles in blood vessels, and non-healing wounds due to diabetes or radiation injury.

So now you know how the four-time NBA champion stays wary of any physical breakdowns.

If we dig deeper into the procedure, in this therapy, individuals(mostly athletes) are placed in a chamber where the air pressure is increased to 2 to 3 times higher than normal atmospheric pressure.

In this environment, the lungs can absorb significantly more oxygen compared to breathing pure oxygen at regular air pressure. The higher oxygen levels aid in combating bacteria and stimulate the release of growth factors and stem cells, which play a crucial role in the healing process.

Although this was not the only time LeBron went for this therapy, he also shared an inside glimpse of the chamber back in 2019 as well. He captioned his Instagram story, “Another nap session! Back at it.”

Behind James, there’s also a long list of top performing athletes who have taken the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber therapy and went on to redefine the parameters of their respective sports. The list features names like Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, and Vinicius Junior.

