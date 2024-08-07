Watch: When Roman Reigns Got Distracted By Two Female Wrestlers Rubbing Oil On Each Other Backstage

Distractions can even affect the Tribal Chief of WWE. Behind the scenes, many fun incidents happen in WWE that get captured on camera occasionally. A few years ago, Roman Reigns was caught losing his focus backstage, seeing Dana Brooke rubbing oil on Sonya Deville.

Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke were close friends during their time in WWE. Before a match, Deville and Brooke were spotted wearing their ring gear backstage. While Dana was rubbing oil all over Sonya's body, Reigns was passing through the area in a golf cart.

Seeing the ladies, the former WWE Undisputed Champion stopped for a few seconds and inspected them. After noticing Roman, Sonya gave a big smile. He also smiled back before driving past that section, looking a little embarrassed after checking out the ladies.

Roman Reigns possesses an amiable personality backstage, and he is regarded as one of the leaders of the locker room. He shares good relationships with most of his peers, including Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke, as seen in the video.

When the incident happened, Dana Brooke was still a WWE employee. The company released her in 2023, and she spent ten years in the Stamford-based promotion. Now, she is part of the TNA roster, known as Ash By Elegance.

On the other hand, Sonya Deville still works for WWE. After recovering from an injury, she returned recently to form a stable with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Her current time with WWE spans over nine years.

Over the last few years, Roman Reigns' WWE career has seen significant changes. Adopting the Tribal Chief gimmick in 2020, he won the Universal Championship. The unstoppable Head of the Table conquered everyone in his path and even unified the Universal and WWE Championships, winning the latter from Brock Lesnar.

With the run of nearly four years, lasting a total of 1316, Reigns set the record for the longest world championship run in WWE's recent history. When it looked impossible to stop the Tribal Chief, Cody Rhodes stepped up this year after winning the Royal Rumble. Despite the odds in a Bloodline Rules match, Rhodes beat Reigns to end his historic tenure.

The fans missed Roman following WrestleMania 40, as he took a long hiatus after dropping the belt. At SummerSlam, Reigns came back with a new attitude and possibly as a babyface. For the first time since turning into the Head of the Table, he looks set to be the biggest face of the company alongside Cody Rhodes.

