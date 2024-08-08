WATCH: When Roman Reigns Took Hilarious Shot at Jason Momoa While Being Compared to Aquaman Star

Former WWE Undisputed Champion, The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, has already registered his name as one of the greatest ever to step foot inside the squared circle. The last run of Roman Reigns was generational as the WWE Undisputed Championship. The run ended at WrestleMania XL at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns is not only a speculator in-ring performer but also a great actor who knows how to get reactions from the crowd well. In 2021, at the live event, Roman Reigns took fun shots at Jason Momoa after he was compared to him from Aquaman.

The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, was in a three-person tag team match against the team of Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Rey Mysterio. The Tribal Chief was standing on the side of the ring, waiting for his chance to get tagged in and perform. Just before Roman Reigns gets a chance to enter the ring, a fan in the crowd shouts and says, “Roman, You were great in Aquaman.”

The former Undisputed Champion was a champion for a reason, and he is best known for his mic work in his recent run as Tribal Chief. Gave a hilarious reply to the fan by saying, “Come on now, that movie would have made more money if I was in it.” Roman Reigns's amusing reply went viral on the internet and left fans laughing at his savagery.

Fans often draw similarities between Roman Reigns's and Jason Momoa's looks, as they are both nearly identical. This is mainly because Jason Momoa played Aquaman. He almost looked like Roman Reigns, with even sleeve tattoos similar to those of Roman Reigns.

Even Jason Momoa was once asked if he knew that fans often compare him to WWE superstar Roman Reigns while he was having fun chattering on Chris Van Vliet. Jason Momoa acknowledged that many times fans told him he looked identical to Roman Reigns, and he knows that, but unfortunately, he never had a chance to meet Reigns in person.

But it looks like Jason Momoa and Roman Reigns will soon cross paths. Roman Reigns plans to follow in the footsteps of his cousin, The Rock, who went on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. If anyone could achieve that height from WWE, it’s none other than Roman Reigns.

Recently, when Roman Reigns took time off after WrestleMania XL, he shot the Keanu Reeves-starrer film Good Fortune. The role is still only a picture of Roman Reigns out from the set, where it looked like he was playing a professional wrestler only. Three girls were around holding a championship belt.

Recently, Roman Reigns made his electric return at the WWE SummerSlam 2024. This was the first time since The Tribal Chief showed up on the WWE program since losing his championship. Roman Reigns has made his intentions clear that he is coming for New Bloodline and, in particular, for Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline Civil War saga is going to be a banger storyline, and time will unveil multiple layers. WWE fanatics must prepare themselves for a ride where they will witness some emotional reunions, betrayals and some unexpected twists and turns.

