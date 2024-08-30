Watch: When the Rock Savagely Roasted Vickie Guerrero With Hilarious Song on WWE RAW

It was Monday Night RAW’s 20th anniversary on January 13, 2013 and one of the company's biggest superstars The Rock was invited to grace the show. But The Great One wasn’t asked to put up a promo with a superstar or get into a match. Rather, he was handed a guitar and had to create some iconic moments with his sassy lyrics.

And The Rock, as savage as he can be, trained his guns on former WWE SmackDown manager, Vickie Guerrero, wife of late WWE superstar Eddie Guerrero. Vickie had a heel managerial character, and she used to dislike everybody around her. Although sweet in real life, her WWE character was a big hit among the fans.

So, The Rock with his guitar in his hands, came in the main event of the show, and he first started it by showing his debut picture, telling the audience that if one is determine, he or she can do anything.

He then sings his song to the theme of “Heartbreak Hotel”. He then says his favorite curve on a woman is her smile. He gets the guitar and calls out Vickie Guerrero so that he can sing a song for her.

Vickie, all smiling, thought The Great One would lavish praises on her with his words came out, but little did she know that she would regret her decision. The Rock being himself, roasted her so badly that the entire WWE arena in Houston, Texas exploded with laughter while Vickie grinned.

Even the ring annoouncers Michael Cole, Jerry Lawler and JBL couldn’t control their laughter and were giggling all through The Rock’s song. So here is what he sang.

“Late in the evening, she's wondering what clothes to wear

She puts on the make-up

She brushes her short-black hair

And then she'll ask me

Do i look alright

And I say, no biatch, you look horrible tonight”

The entire crowd was laughing their hearts out on these words, and saw as the smile evaporated from Vickie’s face. She was now cursing and yelling at The Rock. But he wanted more of it. He said, “Don't go anywhere Vicky, you don't wanna hear this.” He sang:

“You abuse all your powers

Waist everybody's time

You dress like a hooker, not the expensive kind

So get your ass to the airport

Take one way flight

Because biatch you look horrible tonight

I say bitch you look horrible tonight”

By the end of this, Vickie was fuming with anger, and she walked out backstage, while the audience, the ring announcers and The Rock were giggling at Vicky's reaction. This happened nearly a decade back, but this segment of RAW is still remembered by the fans today. Watch it below:

