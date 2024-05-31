Last year, Miami Heat's Tyler Herro has been in the news for both on-court and off-court happenings. One of them was when Herro encountered a kid at a basketball camp in China on the court.

Today, a clip resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) where Tyler Herro was seen getting mercilessly outplayed by a kid. The young prodigy's moves were brutal. It left the Miami Heat star in the dust and the humiliating clip had to go viral.

When it comes to defense, it is Tyler Herro's weak spot. Plus, as a shooting guard, he is on the shorter side. Plus his wingspan is not top-notch. If we consider all these points, this makes it difficult for Herro to contest shots when facing big opponents.

How was Tyler Herro's NBA 2023-2024 season?

During the NBA 2023-2024 season, Tyler Herro played in 42 games. He missed some of the games due to injuries ((right foot medial tendinitis and left knee hyperextension) from the 2022-2023 season.

The highlight of Tyler's last season was his career-high 35 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the playoffs, he also scored a career-high 14 assists in the Game 2 against Boston Celtics.

Tyler Herro Basketball Camps

T. Herro Foundation by Tyler Hero organizes basketball camps annually. Here, the young prodigy can interact with the Miami Heat star and learn directly from him.

Boys and girls between 8 to 14 years old can attend the camps. This year, it is happening on August 9 at MOSH Performance Center. Two sessions will be offered. The timing for boys and girls between 8-10 years are 9 AM- 12 PM. And, for 11-14 years, it is 1 PM to 4 PM. The registration fee is around $300.

This year, Tyler Herro Basketball Camp has a bonus feature. Candidates signing up will be admitted to the dunk contest organized by The Dunk Camp on August 8.