WATCH: Wild Fight Breaks Out in Stands During UFC 302 as a Fan Takes On Three Men

UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, was full of surprises. The main event featured Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier. Makhachev won with a D’Arce choke in the fifth round. Despite the thrilling main event, another fight stole the show. It wasn’t in the octagon but in the stands.

Two fans started a heated argument that quickly turned physical. A blonde-haired man challenged another fan to slap him. When the slap came, chaos ensued. The brawl escalated, involving multiple people and leaving one man unconscious.

Taunt goes wrong at UFC 302 as fan gets floored

The brawl in the stands at UFC 302 started with an intense exchange of words. A fan with long blonde hair, wearing a black tank top, aggressively challenged another fan. He shouted, “You said you were going to slap me, didn’t you, white boy? Come slap me, white boy!” while pounding his chest.

The other fan, wearing a bucket hat, eventually rose to the challenge. He stood up and delivered a hard slap to the blonde-haired man’s face.

The slap sent the bucket hat-wearing fan stumbling backward, igniting an all-out brawl. According to a video posted on X by @happypunch, the confrontation quickly escalated. The blonde-haired fan got three slaps before being knocked unconscious. He tumbled down five rows of seats in a dramatic somersault.

As he lay unconscious, the attacker continued the assault. He grabbed the blonde man’s long hair and landed several uncontested punches to his face. The scene drew mixed reactions from the crowd. Some fans moved out of the way, while others joined the melee. “Oohs” and “ahhhs” echoed through the stands as the crowd watched the chaos unfold.

The fight moved down several rows, with more people getting involved. It was unclear if the additional participants were trying to stop the fight or simply joining the chaos. Fortunately, no one fell over the railing despite bodies coming dangerously close to the edge.

This unexpected and brutal altercation was one of the night’s unintended highlights, reminding everyone that the passion and intensity of UFC fans can sometimes spill beyond the ring. The crowd’s reaction was a mix of shock and entertainment, adding a unique twist to the evening's events.

