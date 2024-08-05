Watch: Woman Tries to Rizz Up Conor McGregor at a Motorcycle Rally

Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying his injury break. Not so long ago he was at the center of the BKFC event, inside the ring, chugging a beer. This time he was at a motorcycle rally. Did anyone expect his attendance there? Not many.

While the fans have been eager to watch Conor back in the octagon, he is far from that right now. At the motorcycle rally, one interaction happened that had fans in laughter and shock. A lady tried to rizz McGregor up. But what did the Notorious do?

In the viral clip, Conor McGregor is seen at a lively motorcycle rally. He's holding a beer, clearly enjoying himself. Suddenly, a woman in a bikini makes her move. She starts dancing, trying her best to catch McGregor's eye. The scene is both amusing and bold. McGregor, however, remains entirely unfazed.

He continues sipping his beer, paying no attention to the woman's attempts. After a few moments, he casually decides to walk away, leaving the woman standing there. Happy Punch shared the clip with the caption, "She tried rizzing up Conor McGregor at a motorcycle rally and he dipped 😂". This perfectly sums up the lighthearted nature of the incident.

Fans can't stop laughing at McGregor's cool demeanor and the woman's unexpected dance moves. The video quickly gained traction, with viewers praising McGregor's focus and the humor of the situation.

One fan was left confused and said, "What in bare buckle is going on here."

Another fan made a humorous comment about the lady's height and wrote, "Weird for a shorty, I didn’t even see her azzz."

This fan, echoing the previous fan wrote, "It seems that Conor could not see her because she was short."

This fan hinted at Conor being more hinged with his beer and wrote, "He was more interested in his beer."

One fan took a hit at McGregor's canceled fight with Chandler and wrote, "Meanwhile chandler lifting trees out of the ground."

This funny incident at the motorcycle rally highlights Conor McGregor's ability to stay cool and collected in any situation. But as Sean O'Malley continues thrashing him, would he stay calm there?

Reacting to Umar Nurmagomedov's recent victory, Sean O’Malley had a unique response . He boldly claimed he would easily defeat Umar, adding a playful jab at Conor McGregor. O’Malley said, “I might just go whoop Umar just for that reason alone,” referencing McGregor’s lack of success against Dagestani fighters.

McGregor famously lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 via submission, a loss that still resonates with fans. Interestingly, this isn't the first time O’Malley has taken a dig at McGregor. This marks the third recent shot from the UFC bantamweight champion.

Previously, O’Malley called McGregor "short" and claimed he would win if they fought now. He also mocked McGregor for his two-year driving ban and speculated that McGregor pulled out of the UFC 303 main event due to a broken toe.

What do you think of O'Malley's chances against Umar? Do you enjoy the ongoing banter between these fighters?