Watch: WWE Announcer Samantha Irvin Sings at Boston Red Sox Game vs Blue Jays

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin is not just a top-notch ring announcer, but also a honed musician. She was recently spotted showing her musical skills during the Boston Red Sox game against the Blue Jays.

Samantha was singing the song, Lift Every Voice and Sing and the spectators in the stadium enjoyed her performance overall. The video was shared by a social media user on X.

As the video was uploaded on the internet, several social media users showed their appreciation for Samantha. One user wrote, “She’s got some serious singing chops! Hope Ricochet is good haha.”. Another wrote, “SamanthaTheBomb please consider becoming a singer too, I know you’ll knock it out of the park.” A third said, “Wow. Amazing voice.”

A glimpse of Samantha’s musical career

Samantha Irvin, in case you didn't know, is a skilled vocalist who embarked on her musical journey at the tender age of 4. Initially, she delved into the world of classical music, honing her skills. Eventually, she even participated in national-level competitions for classical flute.

It was at the age of 20, that she auditioned for America’s Got Talent. From 2011-2015, she was the lead female vocalist on the Michael Jackson tribute show, “Thriller- Live”. In 2016, she released an EP, 27Underground, including the debut single, Jump High. In 2020, she was featured on I Can See Your Voice of FOX, playing the flute and singing Good as Hell by Lizzo.

How Samantha became ring announcer at WWE?

Samantha had been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, and she was introduced to the WWE by Hall of Famer Mark Henry. She auditioned at the WWE Performance Center as a wrestler, but couldn’t make it.

However, her voice was something that kept her within the walls of WWE. In April 2021, Samantha was roped in by the WWE for WWE 205 Live on Peacock. She then went on to become the ring announcer for the WWE NXT.

In January 2022, she was moved to SmackDown as the ring announcer. A year later in February 2023, Samantha was announced as ring announcer for Monday Night RAW. At WrestleMania 40, she introduced all 14 matches. Especially her emotional announcement for Cody Rhodes as the new WWE champion , with a quavering voice and tears streaming down her eyes became the highlight of the show.

She is married to WWE superstar Ricochet, who might be leaving the company to pursue his career outside of WWE.