Watch: WWE Star Threatens To ‘Smack the Sh*t’ out of Reporter for Calling Wrestling Fake Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE stars generally don’t like talking about their profession to the media, but when they do they do not mince their words. The notion that WWE is fake is far from the truth and in the past, stars like Brock Lesnar and Edge have spoken on it.

Now, WWE's current superstar Austin Theory has slammed an Australian journalist for calling wrestling fake. Theory is in Australia for the Elimination Chamber event, and he chanced upon a journalist who asked him if wrestling was “fake”.

Theory, living up to his WWE heel character didn’t budge and instead slammed the journalist with his verbal blows.

What did Austin Theory say?

Austin Theory threatened De Ceglie, the editor-in-chief at The West Australian, saying that he would beat the ‘shi*t out of him’, for disrespecting him and his profession. “Hold on a second. You brought me in here and you’re going to talk to me like this? No, man. Just ’cause you’re in charge of some s–t here, man, doesn't mean you can talk to me like this,” Theory retorted to the journalist.

When De Ceglie said, “I didn’t mean to offend you," Theory yelled at him, telling him that he wouldn’t be able to do what Theory does even one day in his life.

“Oh, you’re saying what I do is easy, and you’re in front of all your people in here talking about my job’s easy. You couldn’t walk a damn day in my shoes. Got me in here, dude, are you kidding me man? I’ll smack the s–t out of you right now. I’m not playing around,” Theory said.

Was the fight between Austin Theory and the Australian Journalist scripted?

The fracas here doesn’t look scripted even though Austin Theory remained very much in his heel character. The topic is a sensitive one for wrestlers though, and Theory just reacted in the spur of the moment.

Meanwhile, the former Intercontinental Champion is in Australia for the Elimination Chamber 2024 event. Theory has enjoyed a fantastic run in WWE since 2016, and at WrestleMania 39, he did the unthinkable when he defeated John Cena and retained his United States Championship. However, Theory lost the US Title on August 11, 2023, against Rey Mysterio. Since then, the 26-year-old wrestler has been working alongside Grayson Waller in a Tag Team set up.

