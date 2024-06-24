Watch: Young Fan Joins Cody Rhodes In The Ring After WWE Championship Match In Adorable Video

Cody Rhodes recently defended the WWE Championship in a live event at Kalamazoo, Michigan. Following his match against Shinsuke Nakamura, the American Nightmare shared a heartwarming interaction with a young fan.

The little girl ran into the ring to meet the WWE Champion, who hugged her, creating a once-in-lifetime experience for the girl. A generous Cody Rhodes gave her a weight belt and then raised her hand.

The Kalamazoo crowd appreciated the gesture by giving thunderous applause. The overjoyed little fan even picked up a mic and said something, which was not audible in the video.

Before leaving the ring, she handed Cody the microphone, and the latter thanked her. Moreover, Cody gifted her the blue weight belt. Being a fan of the WWE Championship, she was wearing a Cody Rhodes t-shirt.

The young WWE fans love Cody Rhodes

In the John Cena era, he was the biggest babyface of the company and a role model for young wrestling fans. Every child looked up to him as a hero. Cody Rhodes appears to be recreating the same thing as the current poster boy of the company.

After clinching the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, the American Nightmare has been doing an incredible job as a champion. He is well-liked by the young WWE fans at the moment.

This heart-warming video with a young fan is an example of Cody's success as a babyface and widespread popularity among younger wrestling fans. It is a contributing factor to his impressive merchandise sales number, similar to the sixteen-time World Champion in his prime.

Cody Rhodes has been a fighting champion

Cody Rhodes, having secured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns , has proven to be an outstanding champion. Not only does he appear every week, but he also defends the gold on regular occasions.

He has defended the belt against AJ Styles and Logan Paul and is looking forward to discovering who the next challenger will be. His current rivalry with the New Bloodline suggests he could either face Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank or wrestle in a tag team match against Bloodline, teaming up with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

