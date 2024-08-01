WATCH: Young Katie Ledecky Fan Goes Viral for Awesome Reaction to Her Gold-Winning Performance at Paris Olympics 2024

Katie Ledecky did not just win her first gold of the 2024 Paris Olympics but also made the day of one of her young fans. Ledecky, who came into Paris as one of the hot favorites for the swimming events, suffered a setback in the women’s 400m freestyle. While Australia took the gold, Ledecky had to be content with a third-place bronze. However, when dived into the waters yesterday, Ledecky looked to be her usual self.

Creating a new Olympic record, Ledecky took the gold in just 15.30.02s. French swimmer Anastasia Kirpichnikova fell agonizingly short (10 seconds) to finish behind Ledecky. Completing the podium was the German, Isabel Gose, who took home a prestigious bronze medal.

Meanwhile, as Katie Ledecky was weaving her magic in every splashes she took, sitting in the stands was one of her young fans. Mesmerized by the Ledecky show, the young girl fan waved her arms towards the US swimming legend. And guess what? Katie Ledecky waved back to her little fan. Immediately, the camera caught her excited face as she shouted in disbelief, “She waved at me.”

Getting all the attention, the young fan was spotted holding onto the US national flag in her hand. She then proceeded to put up a little show as the young one pretended to faint, while her mouth remained jaw dropped, still unable to process what just happened. The viral reaction of the girl was uploaded by the X account ‘OnHerTurf’ with the caption, “Katie Ledecky just made this girl’s life. 🥹”

The little girl also got a wave of support from the social media fans. They are currently requesting a physical meetup with the girl and Katie Ledecky. In fact, the viral video also got the attention of the 12x Olympic champion, Natalie Coughlin. Coughlin expressed her heartfelt love for the girl while coining the entire incident as ‘cute’.

Coming back to Katie Ledecky, the iconic swimmer is looking to extend her medals count further. Having already won a couple of them in Paris, there are still two more opportunities left for Ledecky to win the gold. The swimming legend will compete in the 800m freestyle and the 4x200 m freestyle relay. Following her gold in the 1500m discipline, Ledecky is now at par with the US female swimming records. She boasts of an incredible 12 Olympic medals, 8 of which are gold. Thus, continuing her rampant form in the water, Katie Ledecky not only propels herself to the pinnacle of eliteness but also inspires several budding fans to follow in her footsteps.

