WATCH: Young Lamar Jackson Fan Goes Viral After Wholesome Reaction to Ravens Quarterback-Themed Cake

People are always excited about their idol’s merchandise and other accessories. A young Ravens fan got the perfect surprise on his birthday. After receiving a Lamar Jackson-themed cake, he looked like the happiest kid on the planet.

Fans are loving the impact the Ravens’ quarterback has on the kids. The young lad’s reaction has now gone viral on various social media platforms. People immediately started requesting the franchise to make some special arrangements for him.

Lamar Jackson fanboy’s reaction to his birthday cake

In the viral video, the kid can be seen wearing Lamar Jackson’s jersey. He was impatiently waiting for his birthday cake. A woman took him to the table with his eyes closed as other members watched.

The young fan immediately responded with multiple quick nods when asked if he was ready for his surprise. “Red, open your eyes,” the family member said. His instant reaction took the internet by storm.

A loud ‘oooooohhhhh’ erupted out of his mouth as he ran to and fro from the table in excitement. “It’s Lamar Jackson, it’s Lamar Jackson,” he said. “Do you like the Cake, Red?” the woman asked. He repeated that it was Lamar Jackson, the Ravens quarterback.

She asked if that’s what he asked for. The kid couldn’t believe his eyes as he admired every detail of the cake. His mother is a baker, and she made the cake for him.

Internet reacts to viral Lamar Jackson fan

Fans flocked to the comments section with their take on the story. “He’s all of us. What a day for the little man,” an X user wrote. Another user said the kid is so him, but he is 30. Some fans even requested Lamar Jackson to arrange some tickets and field passes for him.

“Y’all tear down Lamar Jackson everyday, but fail to see the impact he has across little kids. Especially young black kids that aspire to be him,” one fan commented. People praised the kid’s family for making his day special.