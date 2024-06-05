'Watching The Future Unfold': Eric Bischoff Hints at This WWE Superstar As Next Big Thing

Former WWE manager Eric Bishoff recently talked about a WWE superstar whom he thinks could be a game-changer for the company. That superstar is also a hot topic on social media and is being compared to WCW legend Goldberg.

You must have guessed who we are talking about. It’s none other than the NXT superstar, Bron Breakker. Son of WWE Hall of Famer, Rick Steiner, Breakker made his breakout debut in WWE when he replaced Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2024. He made his WWE main roster debut soon, and he has been wreaking havoc since then.

Eric Bishoff, while speaking at Wise Choices, spoke highly of Bron Breakker, saying that the he has a unique trait as a wrestler that separates him from the rest of the superstars.



What did Eric Bishoff say?

Speaking for Breakker, Bishoff said that the superstar has the athleticism, look, and instinct. "I think we are watching the future unfold before our very eyes. There are others, but Bron in particular. I'm so excited for him because he's got so much ability, he's got the look, he's got the athleticism, he's got the instinct,” he said.

Bishoff noted that WWE might be slowly going into the character development of Breakker in WWE, and while this might not be clearly visible, it will be seen in the future bookings of Breakker.

"There's a learning curve, but it's not gonna be evident to those of us who are just watching for fun. He's gonna be so ready for this and I'm excited,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Eric Bishoff.

Bron Breakker started his WWE journey with NXT in 2021 and went on to become the NXT Champion twice and once a NXT Tag Team Champion.

Eric Bishoff on Breakker moving to AEW

Eric Bishoff had also claimed that had Breakker been with AEW at this point of his career, he would not have been given the stage for grooming and would have miserably failed there.

He expressed it on X (formerly Twitter) to a question by a fan who called him out for expressing his negative opinion on AEW. Bisoff replied, “Because if Bron was in AEW, he wouldn't be nearly as advanced as he is, and he'd be in one of many hardcore anything-goes-slop fests that lack story, stakes, or even the most basic "why". #ItIsWhatItIs.”

Be that as it may, Bron Breakker isn’t moving to AEW, and if he continues treading the path he is on, soon we might see him competing against top WWE stars like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, or even Roman Reigns.

