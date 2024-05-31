WCF MVP Luka Doncic Shares Wholesome Post With Father Sasa Following Mavericks Qualification to NBA Finals

Luka Doncic's first-ever NBA Finals qualification cemented his dominance in the league. He added 36 points in Game 5, helping the team win an incredible 4-1 series to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Slovenian star was also named the MVP of the Western Conference Finals, which was the cherry on top. After getting a rush from the adrenaline, the 25-year-old and his father reenacted a healthy childhood moment.

Doncic posted a "Then & Now" photo of himself and his father, Sasa Doncic, on Instagram stories. Two photos were used in the story; the first was taken in 2008 and showed father Doncic walking with his 9-year-old son following a junior league victory. In the second photo, the WCF MVP award winner was smiling with his father.

Luka was a young prodigy

At the age of 13, Doncic was able to secure a spot in Real Madrid's youth team thanks to his innate talent and high-balling IQ. After three years made his senior debut for them as a 16-year-old. Luka moved to Spain even though he didn't know a word of Spanish at that point of time.

In addition, before joining the NBA, Doncic won three championships, two Copus Del Key, the Euro League Championship, and an Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid. He demonstrated his abilities in a friendly game against Russell Westbrook's OKC Thunder in Real Madrid colors.

Luka played with Dirk Nowitzki for a season

Ultimately, he joined the Mavs in 2018 and had the honor of playing for a season alongside Dirk Nowitzki. And in just six seasons, Luka Magic has led the Mavericks to their third-ever Finals appearance. Yes, a healthy trip down memory lane.

