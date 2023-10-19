‘We are the power couple’: Seth Rollins claims Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are no match for him and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are considered one of the power couples of WWE of all time. Both superstars are currently in the prime of their careers in the company. They began dating while working together in the company and later got married in 2021 after the birth of their daughter, Roux Lopez.

Recently, when Seth Rollins appeared on NBC Sports Chicago, The Drip God compared himself and Becky Lynch to the rumored couple of NFL players Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The dating rumor involving Kelce and Swift has garnered massive attention and is currently the talk of the town.

Rollins mentioned while discussing the rumored couple, “Come on now, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and The Man Becky Lynch, you don’t get bigger than that in our world, brother. We’ll see what happens with Swifty and Kelce here if they have staying power. It's a very cute relationship they have going on there. But, yeah man, they’re no match for me and The Man just yet.”

Rollins asserts his dominance by stating that Swift and Kelce are cute but no match for him and The Man, for sure.

ALSO READ: WWE Rumor: If John Cena works WrestleMania 40, his opponent may be Logan Paul

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's current WWE run

Seth Rollins is currently on WWE’s Red Brand Raw, he is the world heavyweight champion of WWE. Rollins won the title at The Night of Champions 2023 early this year in May against AJ Styles. Since then, The Drip God successfully defended his title against every challenger. He last defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023.

On the flip side, Becky Lynch is considered one of the best female superstars to ever lace her boots, she last wrestled legendary Trish Stratus, then defeated the NXT women's champion, and was crowned the new NXT Champion at the NXT brand.

They both also teamed up once and had a mixed tag team match against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules Winner Takes It All where they won together.



ALSO READ: Major update on possibility of Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 40: Reports