‘We both were asking’: Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White claiming he and Jon Jones did not want to fight each other

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White’s previous claims. During a press conference, UFC CEO Dana White was asked whether he would book the Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones fight and if it would crossover with PFL.

White expressed, "We tried to make that fight. They didn’t want to do it. It’s done. He doesn’t fight here anymore. I’m not interested; I tried to make the fight here. They didn’t want to do it."

Ngannou has now addressed Dana White’s claims on 'The Last Stand Podcast.'

"First of all, when I was around, Jon Jones wasn’t around. Even three years before, we were negotiating. I was asking for this fight."

"I was pushing so hard for Jon Jones because I knew the UFC was going to make Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic 3, the trilogy of Stipe and DC. So I wanted the Jon Jones fight, and they never brought up that conversation."

Ngannou further claimed that neither Jones nor himself ever refused the matchup, and it was the UFC who consistently thought Jones vs Ngannou was not worthwhile to book.

The Predator said, "I think we both were asking for it."

What went wrong between Francis Ngannou and Dana White

Francis Ngannou's last fight was against Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship. Ngannou successfully defended his title and emerged victorious.

As negotiations for a new contract unfolded, Ngannou's demands, including the right to sponsor, a fighter lawyer in the negotiations, and a minimum base pay for both him and his opponent, were not met by Dana White.

Unable to reach an agreement, Ngannou and Dana White parted ways, leading to the Predator's release from his contract and the stripping of his title. Later that year, he signed with PFL and faced undefeated boxer Tyson Fury in a boxing match. Ngannou performed exceptionally well, coming close to defeating Fury in the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones made his return and secured the UFC heavyweight championship by defeating Ciryl Gane. However, Jones sustained a pec injury, keeping him out of competition for nearly eight months.

Ngannou and Jones, both prominent heavyweight champions in mixed martial arts, are anticipated by fans to face each other in the near future.

