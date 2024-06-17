‘We Can Only Focus on Game 5’: Jason Kidd REACTS After One Game at a Time Question in Press Conference

Three more victories and the Dallas Mavericks will create NBA history. Jason Kidd is making sure the Mavs stay focused on the immediate task at hand to win Game 5 of the series on Monday night, even as they battle to become the first team in history to come back from a 0-3 deficit and to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

As the NBA Finals return to Boston for a second elimination round, Dallas' coach discussed with reporters during practice on Sunday the strategy he's preaching to Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the rest of the team.

What did Kidd say?

Kidd stated, that what helps is we were in that situation last game, so not to change or deviate from what we talked about in Game 4. All we need to do is focus on each possession individually, and with luck, we can position ourselves to win every quarter. That's what we ultimately did. The same thing that we discussed yesterday, today, and tomorrow is that our only concern should be with Game 5 and figuring out how to win in Boston.

Can the Mavericks get a win in game 5 to continue the series?

After the Celtics survived Dallas' ferocious fourth-quarter rally in Game 3 at American Airlines Center, conventional wisdom suggested this series was over. Rather, with their backs to the wall, the Mavs pushed back hard on Friday night, with Doncic spearheading an unrelenting two-way assault that saw Dallas win 122-84—a 38-point margin that is tied for the third-largest in Finals history.

Advertisement

The Mavericks will have to play a similar game to stand any chance to win game 5 and move game 6 to Dallas. On the other hand, the Celtics will hope that it was just a blip and that they can finish the job at home in game 5.

ALSO READ: 3 Key Reasons Behind Dallas Mavericks' Dominating Victory Against Boston Celtics in Game 4 of NBA Finals