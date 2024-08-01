'We Can't Change What's Done' Fans Say Olympics Turkish Shooter is in His Red Dead Redemption Arc As He Casually Goes Viral

Not all heroes wear capes—some rock prescription glasses and skip the noise-canceling ear muffs. That’s the story with the latest viral star from the Paris Olympics.

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, 51, turned into an internet legend on Thursday (AEST), sending social media into a frenzy. Competing in the air pistol mixed team event, Dikec grabbed everyone’s attention, and it wasn’t just because of his remarkable skills.

What really caught people's eye were images of Dikec looking like he had just wandered in from a nearby pub. Most Olympic shooters use ear protectors and dual lenses—one to prevent blur and another for better precision.

Not Yusuf Dikec, no. He strolled up with one hand in his pocket, aimed his pistol, and nailed his shots, securing a silver medal alongside Şevval İlayda Tarhan. Now, we know a hero when we see one, and this hero was seen, felt, and idolized by hundreds on X, formerly Twitter! Here's how fans reacted as the man casually broke the internet.

READ MORE: I s Simone Biles Adopted by Her Parents? All About the Olympic Gold Medalist's Supportive Mom and Dad

One fan quoted Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2, "We can't change what's done, we can only move on."

Another fan drew an anime parallel: "On the left Kim Yeji, she is the anime protagonist. On the right is Yusuf Dikec. He would be that one character in the anime everyone, even the Demon Lord, would stay clear of for reasons long lost in time. Just leave him alone." We say, 'If Toji had Nanami's calmness' to that!

Advertisement

READ MORE: US Women's Rugby Team Receives Massive USD 4 Million Donation After Historic Medal Win at 2024 Paris Olympic

Someone else noted, "Turkey sent a 51-year-old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal."

"South Korea sent a fully-kitted out player for the Olympic shooting. Turkey sent a guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal," added another fan.

Another comment highlighted, "Insane aura. 51-year-old Yusuf Dikec of Turkey shows up to the Olympics for shooting without special lenses… without ear protection… hand in his pocket & both eyes open… and casually takes home a silver medal."

"Did Turkey send a hitman to the Olympics?" wondered another fan.

Another account noted, “In Olympic shooting, they use equipment like:

> A lens to avoid blur

> A lens for better precision

> ear protectors for noise

Then a Turkish guy (Dikeç) came and won a silver medal with just a pair of GLASSES.”

Advertisement

While most competitors rely on lenses for precision and ear protection, Yusuf proved he didn’t need any of that and will proudly bring a silver medal back to Turkey.