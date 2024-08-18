'We don’t own the film': John Cena Opens Up On His Movie ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Release Being Shelved By Producers

John Cena might be a mammoth star in WWE, but in Hollywood, he still has a lot to cover. The Cenation leader has also recorded several hits in his Hollywood career, but there have also been projects that have failed and gone unnoticed.

One of them would be ‘Coyote vs. Acme’, the legal action comedy flick where Cena played a corporate lawyer. The film is based on a 1990 New Yorker article by Ian Frazier. It includes the well-known Wile E. Coyote character and the Acme corporation from the famous Looney Tunes company.

In an interview with The Wrap, Cena spoke about the film being put on shelves for now. He said that there’s a lot of perspective that goes into making a film and the fact that he doesn’t own the film is another tough part of this business.

“There’s a lot there. And everyone’s perspective is different. We don’t own the film. That’s the tough part about this business, you do have a sense of ownership because you invest heart and soul. And [director] Dave Green and everybody involved, we made what we thought was a good movie,” he said.

He stated that if left to his discretion, he would have certainly given it a chance. But since he’s just one person, he’ll have to believe that the movie was shelved for the right reasons. “I would have liked to seen it given a chance. But I’m just one person. And if it was shelved, I would have to think that it was shelved for the right reasons and it was a good business decision,” he said.

Advertisement

He accepted that even though he has put in his heart and soul into the movie, he also understands that it is someone else’s project and they have the right to decide about it.

Be that as it may, John Cena might also be looking to put his Hollywood career on a back seat for the whole of 2025, as he kickstarts his WWE retirement tour from next year. Cena has confirmed that he has around 36 dates booked for WWE appearances and matches, and December 2025 would be the last time, his fans would see him in the ring.

He has also stated numerous times that once he takes off his wrestling gear in 2025 there is nothing in this world that can convince him to get back in the wrestling ring ever again. Let’s see how Cena’s retirement tour in WWE goes.

Also Read: ‘Wonderful Insult’: John Cena Recalls Extreme Hostility of Fans From Early Days of WWE Career