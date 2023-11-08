'We entertain it sometimes': Logan Paul spills about possible mega-money battle against brother Jake Paul

Logan Paul and Jake Paul have solidified their positions as top influencers globally, embarking on their journey from creating vines to becoming successful YouTubers and entrepreneurs.

Both brothers share a passion for combat sports and have ventured into influencer boxing, with Jake Paul notably taking his boxing career seriously.

He has faced significant names in the combat industry, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and even Anderson Silva. Jake Paul is set to reveal his next opponent for his final fight this year on December 15.

In a recent conversation with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Logan Paul responded to the idea of facing his brother in a boxing match.

"I'll never fight Jake. We entertain it sometimes because it would be fun, but at the end of the day, it's a fight that'll never happen."

Despite the occasional playful consideration, it seems the brothers have no plans to take their friendly banter into the boxing ring against each other.

Logan Paul recently captured a big championship

Logan Paul is a successful businessman and an entertainer. Paul recently made his boxing return and defeated Dillon Danis a long-time rival of Paul in a high-drama boxing bout. Logan Paul is also a WWE superstar he made his very first appearance in the WWE ring in 2021.

And since then proved to the pro wrestling world that he belongs to the ring. His abilities are elite level he has wrestled eight matches in WWE including a match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023.

After winning his boxing match against Dillon Danis, Logan Paul called out WWE legend and that time United States champion Rey Mysterio for a match for his title at Crown Jewel 2023.

Paul won the match and was crowned as the new United States champion at Crown Jewel 2023. There is no announcement on when Logan Paul will make his appearance back on WWE programming but he will now appear on the show more often.

