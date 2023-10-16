‘We gotta get rid of this dude’: John Cena’s father reveals Vince McMahon’s initial thoughts on future WWE megastar

John Cena is currently counted as the top superstar of WWE of all time his name is taken from the biggest superstars of business like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, The Rock and many more he cemented his legacy as the all-time face of WWE products.

WWE and Vince McMahon always considered him over other stars of his era like Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and others but it wasn't like this always there was a time when McMahon didn’t even consider Cena in the mid-cards of WWE. McMahon at a point didn’t even want Cena to stay in the company. John Cena’s father revealed a backstage story when McMahon taunted Cena and asked his team to get rid of him.

Vince McMahon didn’t like John Cena in his early days

John Cena alongside other talents from OVW debuted in WWE. after the departure of The Rock and Steve Austin, which was considered as the end of the attitude era. It was the beginning of the new era later popularized as the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Back in the day, Cena appeared first on the Blue Brand with a prototype gimmick he fought his very first match against Kurt Angle, and he wasn't getting reactions from fans his gimmick was not at all relatable with fans it was so generic WWE itself did not want to put him even in the mid-card picture.

John Cena’s father was interviewed, by the Pancakes and Powerslam show, where he revealed McMahon’s initial reactions to John Cena were not so good. He shared a backstage story when Bruce Prichard and McMahon were in the locker room and Cena passed by McMahon said to Bruce, “We gotta get rid of this dude. I can’t have a steroid freak walking around here.”

His father also revealed the drug team later revealed to McMahon that Cena has never failed any of the WWE’s drug tests he always passed all of them he never uses performance-enhancing drugs. After some time, Cena got his Doctor of Thuganomics which did very well for Cena and rest is the history.

