'We Have History': Drew McIntyre Accuses CM Punk of Hurting Him “Personally and Professionally” Early in His Career

It’s no secret that there is no love lost between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. McIntyre was one of the few stars in WWE who was visibly upset when CM Punk made his groundbreaking return in November 2023. Since then, McIntyre has made it his goal to tarnish CM Punk’s reputation.

On the other hand, Punk feels no different for Drew McIntyre, as he cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. In a recent interview, Drew McIntyre revealed his hatred for Punk is a consequence of the lesser-known history between them.

Drew McIntyre claims CM Punk is a genuinely terrible person

While speaking with The Indian Express, Drew McIntyre revealed why he detests the Second City Saint. And he made it clear that he has nothing but vitriol for Punk. According to The Scottish Warrior, Punk hurt him personally and professionally early in his career.

He said, “I can't stand him. We have history that people just do not know about yet. And maybe I go into details down the line. But he hurt me when I was younger, personally and professionally, and he's a genuinely terrible person. If you just take five minutes to do the research online, you'll see he's always been a terrible person, even really recently. Like, I'm not lying.”

Although McIntyre did not go into details about what happened between them, their ongoing feud is enough to indicate that their animosity runs deep. CM Punk has been on the sidelines since late January, nursing a tricep injury. However, Punk actively makes his appearance on WWE TV from time to time.

As for Drew McIntyre, the former WWE champion is gearing up for his World Championship against Damian Priest at WWE’s upcoming event, Clash at the Castle. The event holds huge significance, as it is set to emanate from McIntyre’s home country, Scotland.

Drew McIntyre fell short in his match previously at Clash at the Castle

In 2022, the Clash at the Castle premium live event was held in Cardiff, Wales. McIntyre challenged then-World Champion, Roman Reigns. At one point in the match, McIntyre came very close to victory but the referee was pulled from the bottom rope by Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns then capitalized on a distracted McIntyre and hit a spear to retain his championship. With Clash at the Castle 2024 just around the corner, McIntyre hopes to redeem his past loss. However, he would still need to watch out for The Judgment Day and CM Punk, who are likely to get involved.