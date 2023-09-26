'We have told...' - Indian women team's star cricketer REVEALS her message to men's team after winning Gold

The Indian Women's cricket team has beat Sri Lanka and won gold for their country in the currently ongoing Asian Games. The impact player of the match, Jemimah Rodrigues, made an interesting statement to the media after the match. Jemimah Rodrigues shared a message to the Indian Men's cricket team. Keep reading to know what message the star player sent forward to the men's team.

Jemimah Rodrigues's best-of-luck message to Indian men's cricket team

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a whooping 42 runs in 40 balls against Sri Lanka, during the Asian Games event. Even though the pitch was super challenging, Jemimah Rodrigues helped his team by scoring a total of 116 runs in 20 overs. After Jemimah Rodrigues's outstanding batting performance, Titas Sadhu's bowling attack stopped the Sri Lanka team at a score of 97 runs in 20 overs and 8 wickets.

After winning the gold, Jemimah Rodrigues revealed to the media that the Women's team came to the match just to win and that's the same thing he told the men's team. In this context, Jemimah Rodrigues stated, "We have spoken to the men's team. We have told them that we are bringing the gold; you guys also bring it." Now that the Women's team has won the gold, the pressure on the Indian team is understandably high to bring home gold.

The Asian Games journey for the Indian men's cricket team will begin on October 3, after the quarter-final stage. The Indian team is led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the star player of Chennai Super Kings. The coach for the Indian team is former cricketer VVS Laxman. Here are the players in the squad for Asian games:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma

Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed

Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper)

Akash Deep, Rinku Singh

If we look at that Men's squad for Asian games, it's pretty good. All the players are top-notch and impact players, who have shown great performance in the 2023 IPL. Whether it's Rinku Singh, Akash Deep, Shivam Dube, or Arshdeep Singh - all of them have a proven track record. So with them in the team, there's a good chance for India to bring home gold.