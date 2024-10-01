'We Haven't Trained Together': Giannis Antetokounmpo's Statement About Damian Lillard May Worry Bucks Fans

Milwaukee's situation appears dire following their lackluster performance in the 2023–24 campaign. During the Bucks' media day, Giannis Antetokounmpo disclosed that he and teammate Damian Lillard had not worked out together this offseason.

Nearly all of the Eastern Conference's competitors strengthened their rosters this offseason. Nevertheless, the Bucks made no trade that warranted media attention. Before the start of the new season, their primary concern has been Antetokounmpo and Lillard's chemistry.

The significance of the team's chemistry was emphasized by even head coach Doc Rivers of the Bucks. The team's star player's most recent statement, though, shows no progress.

According to Forbes' Evan Sidery, Giannis and Dame spoke frequently during the summer, but Milwaukee's duo saw "zero on-court work." The two stars don't need to adhere to any kind of strict training regimen. But given the pair's occasionally erratic play on the court together, their summertime familiarity might have benefited the team.

Milwaukee had a 49-33 record at the end of the 2023–24 campaign. With a generational star like Lillard in the lineup, the Bucks were nine games worse than they were in 2022–23. A full summer of work between the two stars would’ve paid off greatly. But Giannis's devotion to Greece during the Olympics in Paris took up almost a whole month of his July–August schedule.

In any case, Bucks supporters have grave concerns about this. Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., and Delon Wright are just a few of the new players the team is currently integrating. The roles that best fit the team's stars must be filled by role players. Should Lillard and Giannis fail to recognize how to best complement each other's skills, the team as a whole may suffer.

