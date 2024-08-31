‘We Just Don’t Talk’: Why Does CM Punk Have Real Life Heat With Kevin Owens?

CM Punk is no doubt one of the most controversial personalities in the wrestling business. The Second City Saint has had altercations with several wrestlers in his career, and superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jack Perry are few to name.

But there is another wrestler with whom Punk shares very cold vibes, but he has rarely addressed it. It’s former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Owens recently remarked that he doesn’t talk to CM, and there is no reason for him to.

While speaking to Mail Sport, Owens said, ““We (CM Punk & I) never talk. We have no reason to talk. We’re not friends. We’re not — we don’t — we’re just not… I don’t know. We have no reason to talk. If we work together, we will talk, but just not a thing we do.”

But what happened that the situation became so tense between them? It’s from their Ring of Honor Days around 2005, when Punk was a star there, and Kevin Owens who had just signed with the company was trying to find his footing.

Veteran wrestler Joe Feeney once spilled the beans on Punk-Owens rivalry, during an episode of ‘Keepin’ it 100’ podcast. He said that Punk and Owens' real life heat started because of Punk’s authority as a wrestler in the ROH locker room. “He was the head trainer and all that. He had a lot of sway and stroke. Owens was trying to get in,” Feeney remarked.

He revealed that there was a huge disagreement between the two wrestlers, where Punk had few reservations with Kevin Owens. Punk was neither a fan of Owens’ body shape then, nor did he like him watching wrestle in a T-Shirt.

He wanted Owens to wrestle in a singlet, and somehow word got to Owens. Kevin obliged and wrestled a match in the singlet but was highly uncomfortable throughout the match. “It was against Vordell Walker and the match wasn’t good according to Owens, and then he came back to the locker room and he said jokingly to Punk, ‘Are you happy now?’ or something, and Punk got in his face, but that’s really it,” Feeney said. He also remarked that there was an altercation between the two over this, with Owens giving a mouthful to Punk because of this.

Punk then signed with WWE in 2006, while Owens was there at ROH till 2014. However, the former WWE Universal Champion took it to heart, and never forgot about it. When CM Punk had a fracas with The Young Bucks at AEW in 2022, Owens took a huge dig at Punk by uploading a social media post which had a snap of him wrestling Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main-event of WrestleMania 38.

That photo had shown Owens wrestling in a T-Shirt. Owens was sending two messages with that. First he wanted to tell Punk that he succeeded in headlining the main event of WrestleMania 38, which he could never do. Secondly, he wanted to show him that he wrestled a match at WrestleMania with his T-Shirt.

Punk though did not reply to Owens’ dig and stayed mum. However, the two have not been on talking terms since the past two decades, and it doesn’t look like they will either.