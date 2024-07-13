‘We Kind of Just Buried the Hatchet’: The Miz Talks About Settling Differences With CM Punk at WWE Backstage a Year Ago

There's no denying that WWE superstar CM Punk is as controversial as he is popular. The Straight Edge superstar has had hiccups with several superstars in the past like like Seth Rollins and Triple H to name a few. But as he returned to WWE in his second stint in 2023, Punk has mellowed down and has started to settle down his differences with the people he once had problems with.

One of them is The Miz. CM Punk and The Miz haven’t seen eye-to-eye in the past few years because of Punk’s scathing comments on Miz. However, it was reported a few days back that Punk has buried his hatchet with him. The former WWE Champion, Miz himself confirmed this during a recent interview.

What did The Miz say about CM Punk?

During his recent appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, The Miz said that he did meet Punk last year in Chicago at a Monday Night RAW episode. “Yeah, it was in Chicago, and I was just walking down the stairs, and he was standing there. We just locked eyes. Remember, he left a long time ago and has never been back, right, and it always felt like it was a ‘never going to happen’ type of thing,” he said.

Miz continues, “To see him backstage, I was like, ‘What?’ So we ended up having a really good conversation, and it was one of those moments where [it was] guys talking, and we kind of just buried the hatchet, I guess you could say."

What was the issue between Punk and The Miz?

Though there isn’t any bitter animosity between the two, Punk’s coldness with The Miz arose after Miz headlined WrestleMania 27 against John Cena, which according to Punk was something he didn’t deserve.

Punk was unhappy about the whole thing, back in 2011 and within three years he left WWE. Years later in 2020, Punk wrote something nasty about The Miz which raised several eyebrows. In a now-deleted tweet, Punk had taken a potshot at The Miz, saying, “Go suck a blood money covered d**k in Saudi Arabia”.

Punk though later deleted the tweet, but the damage had already been done. The Miz had then expressed his surprise over Punk’s statements against him, saying that he didn’t know what happened between them. “To be honest, I thought we were friends,” Miz said while speaking in an interview with 411 Wrestling.

Be that as it may, the two have kept their past behind them, and are on good terms now. Punk has not just patched up with The Miz, but has also amended his relations with WWE COO Triple H, with whom he had a bitter past in 2014.