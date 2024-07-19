‘We Know You’re Biased’: Fans Call Foul Over Shaquille O’Neal’s Angel Reese Caitlin Clark WNBA ROTY Take

Fans react to Shaquille O’Neal’s WNBA Rookie of the Year preference, calling out his bias for Angel Reese over Caitlin Clark. The heated debate showcases fans' passion and opinions on the ROTY race.

By Harshita Chawla
Published on Jul 19, 2024  |  11:02 AM IST |  9.1K
Image Courstey: Instagram
Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Harshita Chawla

A Delhiite Punjabi girl who holds an English Honors degree and brings three years of writing experience to the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles