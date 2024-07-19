‘We Know You’re Biased’: Fans Call Foul Over Shaquille O’Neal’s Angel Reese Caitlin Clark WNBA ROTY Take

A Delhiite Punjabi girl who holds an English Honors degree and brings three years of writing experience to the table. Harshita Chawla loves exploring consumer behavior and social media trends. She enjoys traveling, and south Indian food. She prefers music over movies and delights in discovering new cultures. She has also written about the upcoming Olympics in 2024. previously. Her work combines professional insights with a personal touch. A day spent with babies would instantly make up for her bad day