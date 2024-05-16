’We Might Lose It’: Charles Barkley Expresses Concerns About Future of TNT's Inside The NBA

On Tuesday, Charles Barkley, a TNT analyst and mainstay on Inside the NBA, expressed his full concern about its future with the NBA during an ESPN Chicago radio show.

TNT is in a competitive face-off with NBC over the last piece of the NBA's forthcoming TV rights deal.

Both Amazon Prime Video and ESPN/ABC are already laying the groundwork for their contracts, which are expected to extend for at least ten years. Meanwhile, TNT's present contract with the NBA is set to end after the 2024–2025 season.

Regarding the future of Inside the NBA, Barkley, a fixture of the broadcast since 2000, revealed that those involved in the program are in the dark about what's to come.

“We might lose it. I feel so bad for the people I work with. It is brutal,” he told ESPN Chicago’s Tom Waddle and Marc Silverman. “Everybody’s scared to death.”

Inside the NBA, which aired first in 1989, has grown into an integral part of the NBA's broadcast coverage. The existing studio crew, comprising Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal, have been working together since the NBA legend joined in 2011.

Johnson has been steering the show since 1990, with Smith joining in 1998. TNT Sports has broadcast the NBA for nearly four decades.



Charles Barkley playfully teases Draymond Green during Inside The NBA appearance

Inside The NBA welcomed Green on Wednesday night to discuss the ongoing NBA playoffs, just a few weeks following the Warriors' playoff elimination by a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Before the Pacers-Celtics game, Alex Caruso of the Bulls shared with the Inside The NBA crew his opinion that DeMar DeRozan should've been named clutch player of the year. Green immediately countered, arguing that Steph Curry deserved the title, stating that the latter "was winning."

Charles Barkley brought humor to Green's claim by playfully reminding him of the Warriors' poor performance this year.

The conversation went as follows:

Alex Caruso: “I believe DeMar [DeRozan] should've won [Clutch Player of the Year]—”

Draymond Green: “No, even though DeMar is my guy, he couldn't have because Steph Curry was winning.”

Charles Barkley: “You guys were winning? You were only in the Play-In.”

There's a strong sense, from his broadcasting prowess, that Green is eyeing a broadcasting career post-his NBA playing retirement.

